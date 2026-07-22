Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that foreign powers are trying to destabilise various key sectors of Russia’s economy, including the fuel and energy sector, but the main areas of the Russian economy remain stable despite these efforts.

Addressing a meeting on the economic affairs, President Putin said the overall condition of Russia’s key economic sectors remained steady.

He said the stability continued despite attempts by external forces to create disruption in the fuel and energy sector and some other parts of the economy.

Russian president vows to maintain economic stability

President Putin stressed that the Russian government continues to take measures to maintain economic stability, ensure the functioning of the energy sector, and strengthen the national economy despite outside pressure.