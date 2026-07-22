The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on Wednesday that experienced middle-order batsman Rahmat Shah will lead the national team in Test and One-Day International cricket. The announcement came one day after Hashmatullah Shahidi resigned as captain.

The board said Shah had served regularly as vice-captain in both Test and ODI cricket and brought wide experience to the role. Rahmat Shah, 33, succeeds Shahidi, who led Afghanistan for five years. During his time as captain, Afghanistan won 27 of 55 ODI matches, including three successive ODI series victories against Bangladesh.

Shahidi also guided Afghanistan to four memorable victories at the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

His Test record as captain was less successful, with one win, five defeats and one draw in seven matches.

Afghanistan's next assignment is a five-match ODI series in Ireland next month.

The team is currently eighth in the International Cricket Council ODI rankings. It must remain in the top 10 to qualify automatically for next year's World Cup.