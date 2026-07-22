The house where Adolf Hitler was born officially reopened as an Austrian police station on Wednesday, marking the culmination of a years-long effort by the government to prevent the site from becoming a destination for neo-Nazi sympathisers.

The 19th-century building in Braunau am Inn, near Austria's border with Germany, was compulsorily purchased by the Austrian government in 2017 after decades of debate over its future. In 2019, authorities announced plans to convert it into a police station.

Officials say the project is intended to remove any symbolic association with Hitler, who was born in the house in 1889 but lived there for only a few weeks before his family moved away.

Government aims to strip site of symbolism





Stephan Mlczoch, head of the Austrian Interior Ministry's history department, said the redesign was intended to remove the building's mystique.

"The aim was to prevent any association with Adolf Hitler, so as to strip it of that mystique," Mlczoch said.

The building's exterior now carries only a simple sign reading "Police." A memorial stone from the Mauthausen concentration camp, bearing the inscription "Never again fascism," remains outside the property.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said the new purpose of the building represents values completely opposed to Nazi ideology.

"Today's Austrian federal police stand for democracy and the rule of law," Karner said during the opening ceremony.

Critics fear history is being erased





The conversion has drawn criticism from Holocaust remembrance groups and anti-racism organisations, which argue that the site should do more to educate the public about Hitler's crimes.

Robert Eiter of the Mauthausen Committee said the project risks encouraging people to forget history rather than confront it.

"Every year at the Mauthausen concentration camp memorial there's a ceremony to say: 'Never again.' In Braunau they're saying: 'Let's forget as soon as possible,'" Eiter said.

He argued that transforming the building into a police station would not stop neo-Nazi visitors from travelling to Braunau.

Mixed reaction from residents





Braunau Mayor Johannes Waidbacher, who served on the commission that recommended the building's future use, said locating a charity there would have made it too accessible to the public.

He acknowledged it remains uncertain whether the conversion will achieve its intended purpose.

Among local residents, reactions were mixed.

Some said they would have preferred the previous charity to remain in the building, while others welcomed the move as a practical way to discourage extremist visitors.

"It's great and a good idea," local estate agent Thomas Spreitz said. "Every now and then there are neo-Nazi groups there, and now that's history."

Austria bans Nazi symbols and the Hitler salute under its laws and has increasingly sought to acknowledge its role in Nazi-era crimes after decades of portraying itself primarily as a victim of Germany's 1938 annexation.