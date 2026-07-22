Monsoon rains continued to batter Punjab on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction across several districts.

At least 17 people have died and 107 others have been injured in rain-related incidents since June 25, while widespread urban flooding, roof collapses and rising river levels have prompted authorities to issue fresh flood warnings.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, 17 people have lost their lives and 107 have been injured in rain-related accidents across Punjab between June 25 and July 22.

Gujranwala has emerged as the worst-affected district, where six deaths have been reported. Lahore alone recorded 14 injuries linked to heavy rainfall.

The PDMA has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from low-lying areas and keep a safe distance from electricity poles during the ongoing monsoon spell.

Roof collapses reported in multiple cities

Heavy rains caused numerous roof collapse incidents across Punjab, leaving several people dead and injured.

Lahore

In Lahore's Shalimar Bagh, the roof of a house built with a TR girder collapsed, injuring three people, including a woman who remains in critical condition. Rescue teams shifted the injured to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital.

Another roof collapse on Manga Raiwind Road injured two more people. Rescue 1122 confirmed that the damaged house also had a TR girder roof.

Jhang

Jhang witnessed multiple rain-related tragedies.

Near Band Road, the roof of an animal shed collapsed, trapping four people, including three women, under the debris. Rescue teams safely recovered all four victims and shifted them to the District Headquarters Hospital after providing first aid.

In another incident on Bhakkar Road, the roof of a dilapidated veranda collapsed during the rain, killing one person after they were buried under the rubble.

Rescue 1122 appealed to residents to stay away from weak and unsafe buildings during the monsoon season.

Attock

A shop roof near the Technical College collapsed due to heavy rain, leaving one person trapped under the debris. Rescue officials shifted the injured individual to hospital.

Sargodha

In Dargahi Mastana Mohalla, Sahiwal Tehsil, Sargodha, a house roof collapsed during the rain.

A 35-year-old woman, Razia Bibi, and her two children, Abu Hurairah and Amara, sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Sialkot

A house roof collapsed in the Pakka Garha Bonkan area, injuring three people identified as Hassan Munir, Zahid and Munir. All were shifted to hospital.

In another incident on Chaprar Road in Killi Salan, the roof of a room collapsed, injuring four people. Rescue 1122 teams carried out rescue operations at the site.

Gujrat

In Beharwal, a six-year-old child died after a house roof collapsed due to heavy rain, while his father suffered serious injuries.

Separately, four labourers were injured after the roof of their accommodation collapsed. In another accident, a woman walking during the rain was seriously injured after a wall fell on her.

Rescue teams shifted all injured victims to hospital.

Malakwal

A dilapidated house roof collapsed in Bosal Solang, seriously injuring 58-year-old Sakina Bibi and two children, four-year-old Zeeshan and seven-year-old Hureen.

Rescue sources said seven people have been injured in three roof collapse incidents in Malakwal over the past two days.

Lahore submerged after third consecutive day of rain

Lahore remained under water after another spell of heavy monsoon rainfall, with major roads turning into streams and traffic severely disrupted.

Water accumulated on important roads and intersections, including GPO Chowk, the Supreme Court Registry, Mall Road and Davis Road, leaving vehicles and motorcycles stranded for hours.

Citizens complained that drainage machinery and civic staff were largely absent, allowing rainwater to remain on roads long after the rainfall stopped.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain over the coming days and advised people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Lahore records heavy rainfall

According to rainfall data, Lahore received significant rainfall across various localities:

Chowk Nakhuda: 166 mm

Lakshmi Chowk: 123 mm

Pani Wala Talab: 122 mm

Samanabad: 90 mm

Saggian: 82 mm

Gulshan-e-Ravi: 67 mm

Iqbal Town: 66.2 mm

Upper Mall: 60 mm

Tajpura: 53.2 mm

Jail Road: 52.2 mm

The average rainfall across the Lahore region was recorded at 56.4 mm.

Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhang struggle with urban flooding

Gujranwala remained inundated after nearly five hours of continuous rainfall, paralysing routine life and business activity.

Roads were submerged, vehicles became stranded, and even the track of the city's transit bus project was flooded. Despite concerns over possible flooding, residents living near vulnerable areas had not yet been evacuated.

In Sialkot, continuous rainfall flooded low-lying neighbourhoods and major roads, including Urdu Bazaar, Railway Road and Gohadpur. Waterlogging disrupted traffic, while several vehicles became stranded.

Jhang also experienced intermittent rain for more than 24 hours, leaving roads, streets and the busy Rail Market submerged. Rainwater entered shops, bringing commercial activity to a halt.

PDMA issues province-wide high alert

The PDMA has placed all district administrations on high alert after record rainfall in several districts over the past 24 hours.

Rainfall totals included:

Gujranwala: 142 mm

Sialkot: 149 mm

Mandi Bahauddin: 138 mm

Narowal: 117 mm

Authorities said more rainfall is expected across most districts within the next 24 hours.

The PDMA spokesperson said continuous monitoring of rivers, dams and barrages is underway, while the control room remains operational around the clock.

During the latest spell alone, eight people have died and 21 others have been injured in rain-related incidents, most caused by collapsing mud houses and landslides.

Flood warnings issued for rivers, low-lying areas

The Flood Forecasting Department has warned of rising water levels across several rivers. The flood situation in the Chenab River has worsened after India released water from the Salal Dam, triggering a high-level flood at Head Marala.

According to flood monitoring authorities, water inflow at Head Marala has been recorded at 25,488 cusecs, while the outflow stands at 187,388 cusecs. Water continues to flow at flood level at Head Marala, prompting authorities to issue a high alert.

Residents living in low-lying areas along the Chenab River have been directed to immediately evacuate to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

Authorities are releasing 8,800 cusecs into the Upper Chenab Canal and 10,000 cusecs into the MR Link Canal.

Floodwater has entered homes in Chak Isa, prompting authorities to urge residents of low-lying areas to relocate immediately. Rescue teams are evacuating affected families using boats.

In Jhang, rising water levels in the Chenab River have prompted authorities to issue alerts as floodwater passes through Trimmu Barrage. Residents have been advised to stay away from the riverbanks, while all emergency departments remain on alert.

Water levels in Nullah Dek near Skroor have also risen dangerously, with floodwater approaching residential areas. Rescue and district administration teams have reached the affected locations and urged residents to move to safer places and contact Rescue 1122 during emergencies.

Authorities warn of wider flood risk

The Flood Forecasting Department has forecast moderate flooding in the Chenab River at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad, as well as at Mangla on the Jhelum River.

Low-level flooding is expected at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma on the Indus River, while tributaries of the Ravi River and Nullah Dek may also experience low flooding.

Authorities have also warned of possible low to moderate flooding in the Kabul River and adjoining tributaries, flash floods in rain-fed streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dera Ghazi Khan and northern Balochistan, and urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sialkot, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Narowal and Lahore.

Residents affected by last year's devastating Sutlej River floods in Burewala say they are still waiting for rehabilitation.

One family said they have been living in a temporary hut for the past year after losing their home and claimed promised government assistance had yet to reach them.

With fresh flood threats emerging, residents questioned how they would protect their families if another major flood hits the area.