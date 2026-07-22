The prices of gold and silver in Pakistan and the global market hiked for the fourth consecutive session.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by another Rs4,600 on Wednesday, bringing the new rate to Rs433,836, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold hiked by Rs3,944, settling at Rs371,944. Also, the price of 10 grammes of 22-karat gold saw a rise of Rs3,615 to be sold for Rs340,961.

Also Read: Gold price in Pakistan sees massive jump: July 21, 2026

International gold prices





The downward movement was not limited to Pakistan. In the global bullion market, gold hiked by $46, reaching $4,114 per ounce.

Silver prices in Pakistan





Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of 24-karat silver rose by Rs7 to be sold for Rs6,403. Similarly, 10 grams of silver also increased by Rs6 to Rs5,489.