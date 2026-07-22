Sony Pictures has released the third trailer for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', offering fans a fresh look at Tom Holland's return as Spider-Man and teasing the arrival of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is set five years after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and follows Peter Parker as he embraces life as a full-time superhero after erasing himself from the memories of those closest to him.

According to the official synopsis, Spider-Man is now "crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name."

As Peter takes on increasing responsibilities, he undergoes a mysterious physical transformation while confronting a dangerous new criminal threat.

The newly released trailer also hints at a major confrontation between Spider-Man and the Hulk, with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner's iconic green alter ego.

Holland is joined by returning cast members Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Michael Mando.

The sequel also introduces several newcomers to the Marvel franchise, including Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colón-Zayas and Marvin Jones III.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is scheduled to open in cinemas on July 31.