Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing mounting political pressure as student-led protests over alleged medical entrance exam paper leaks have spread across the country, disrupting parliament and triggering clashes between demonstrators and police.

The protests, led by the self-styled Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), began as an online satirical movement but have rapidly evolved into a nationwide campaign demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sweeping reforms to India's examination system.

The demonstrations were sparked by allegations that question papers for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), India's highly competitive medical entrance examination, were leaked, affecting nearly two million students.

Parliament disrupted





Opposition lawmakers led by Rahul Gandhi staged protests inside and outside parliament on Wednesday, forcing a temporary suspension of proceedings as they demanded an immediate debate on the controversy.

A day earlier, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several Congress leaders were briefly detained during a sit-in near Prime Minister Modi's residence while attempting to march in support of protesting students.

The opposition has accused the government of failing to protect the integrity of one of India's most important examinations and demanded accountability from senior officials.

Protests spread nationwide





Despite heavy rain and heightened security in New Delhi, hundreds of protesters remained gathered at Jantar Mantar, while similar demonstrations were reported in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa, Guwahati, Jammu, and Ahmedabad.

Protesters have also criticised police after authorities used tear gas and batons to disperse crowds attempting to march toward parliament earlier this week.

The demonstrations have increasingly expanded beyond the alleged paper leak, with many students expressing frustration over unemployment, transparency in recruitment and examinations, and broader issues of government accountability.

Government responds





Rejecting calls for his resignation, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government was ready to discuss the NEET controversy and implement necessary reforms.

He accused opposition parties of politicising the issue instead of helping resolve students' concerns.

The Modi government has maintained that it is committed to ensuring a fair examination system while investigating allegations surrounding the paper leak.

From meme to movement





What began as a social media joke under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has transformed into one of the most visible youth-led protest movements in recent years.

Analysts say the movement reflects growing public frustration among young Indians over examination integrity, educational opportunities, and employment prospects.

With demonstrations continuing across several states and parliament repeatedly disrupted, the protests have emerged as one of the most significant political challenges facing the Modi government in recent years.