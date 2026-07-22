Security forces killed 10 terrorists and arrested two female suicide bombers along with a facilitator during intelligence-based operations conducted over the past 48 hours in Balochistan's Sorab and Mastung districts, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the joint operations targeted what it described as terrorists and facilitators belonging to Fitna al Hindustan and Fitna al Kharij.

The ISPR said security forces killed seven terrorists in Sorab after engaging their hideouts, while three more terrorists were killed in Mastung.

During the Mastung operation, troops also arrested two female suicide bombers and one facilitator, who the military said were linked to Fitna al Hindustan.

Weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered during the operations.

The military said sanitisation operations were continuing in the affected areas to eliminate any remaining militants.

"The relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam will continue at full pace to eliminate the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.