Veteran Pakistani actor and director Sangeeta has claimed that she removed actor Naeema Butt from her upcoming film after disagreements over casting decisions.

Speaking in an interview, Sangeeta said she initially cast the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star but decided to part ways after what she described as "unnecessary tantrums."

According to Sangeeta, Naeema Butt began suggesting which actors should be cast opposite her, a move the veteran filmmaker said she did not accept.

"It is true that I was initially working with Naeema Butt, but I am a director who can't tolerate unnecessary tantrums from actresses," Sangeeta said.

She added that she apologised to the actor, requested the return of the advance payment and said the money was refunded.

"She started giving suggestions about casting the heroes of her choice, which I refused. I then apologised to her and asked for my advance back, and she returned the advance money," she said.

Sangeeta also reflected on her decades-long career, saying she had never displayed such behaviour while working as an actor.

"I have been in this field for 50 years. As actors, we never showed tantrums or attitude on set," she added.

The veteran filmmaker said the role had been a significant opportunity but chose to recast it because of the reported creative differences.

Naeema Butt has not publicly responded to Sangeeta's remarks.

Sangeeta is currently directing Mukho, featuring Saima, Moammar Rana, Meera and Layla, and is also working on the television drama Bhulley Shah.