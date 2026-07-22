Pakistan has strongly condemned the Houthi militia's continued threats against commercial shipping linked to Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea, describing them as a serious threat to regional stability, global trade and the international maritime order.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the threats undermine freedom of navigation, disrupt international commerce and violate established principles of international law.

"Threats to commercial activities with Saudi Arabia and commercial shipping in the Red Sea are unacceptable and constitute a violation of established principles of international law," the statement said.

Pakistan expressed particular concern over reports that ships engaged in legitimate commercial trade with Saudi Arabia had been threatened.

The Foreign Office warned that any attack on Pakistani-flagged vessels or Pakistan's maritime interests would be viewed as a serious threat to the country's national security and sovereign interests.

It said Pakistan reserves the right, under the UN Charter and international law, to take all necessary measures, including the lawful use of force in self-defence, to protect its maritime assets and national interests.

The statement also voiced concern over attempts to draw Saudi Arabia into the broader Middle East conflict.

Pakistan reaffirmed its "unwavering support" for the security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan's commitment to dialogue, diplomacy and regional de-escalation, urging all parties to respect international law and ensure the safety of international maritime trade and navigation.