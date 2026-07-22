Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held one-on-one and delegation-level talks with visiting Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, with both sides agreeing to strengthen cooperation on border security, counter-terrorism and regional peace.

Upon Momeni's arrival at the Ministry of Interior, Naqvi welcomed his Iranian counterpart, where a Federal Constabulary contingent presented a guard of honour before the two delegations held formal talks.

According to officials, the ministers reviewed bilateral relations, regional developments and ways to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.





Naqvi said Pakistan was ready to deepen cooperation with Iran across all sectors and praised the diplomatic efforts of Iran's leadership.

"The Iranian foreign minister and the interior minister have done extraordinary work for peace. Hopefully, good news will come soon and peace will be established," he said.

The two sides agreed to enhance coordination on counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, and efforts to curb illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Both ministers also stressed the need for a coordinated approach to tackle terrorism and drug trafficking originating from the Afghan border, reaffirming their commitment to closer security cooperation.