Iran's Commander-in-Chief of the Army, General Amir Hatami, has warned that Tehran will deliver a "befitting response" to any future military action by the United States, saying Iran is prepared to confront any aggression using all available resources.

Speaking after a meeting with senior military commanders in Isfahan, Hatami said Iran remained fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and national interests.

"We will give a befitting reply to any US action. We will confront it with all our resources," Hatami said.

The army chief criticised Washington's military posture, claiming the United States had long considered itself invincible.

"America believed no army in the world could stand against it, but Iran proved otherwise and shattered its ambitions through resistance," he said.

Hatami also asserted that Iran continues to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, describing the country as a "dignified and proud nation" on the international stage.

Praising Iran's armed forces, he commended the Air Force's performance during recent hostilities and claimed Iranian forces had shot down F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighter jets belonging to the enemy.

The general did not provide evidence to support the claim.

Hatami also accused the United States of repeatedly failing to honour its commitments, saying Tehran has "not even the slightest confidence" in Washington.