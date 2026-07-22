Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that the substantial investment is needed to improve the capacity and infrastructure of the railway sector.

Addressing a round-table conference, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart said that Pakistan has moved through a difficult period over the past four years and is now heading towards stability.

Iqbal added that the main aim of the 'Uraan Pakistan' project is to deliver its recommendations to the relevant institutions.

Minister credits PML-N for taking steps to improve railway sector

Iqbal said the PML-N-led government took steps to improve the railway system during its tenure.

He said that the ML-1 project would have been completed by now if the political changes of 2018 had not taken place.

Iqbal said the railway sector received little attention in the past, which affected its development.