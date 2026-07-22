Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised on Wednesday the Nawaz Sharif’s political views, saying the former prime minister wanted constitutional changes that could affect the right of the people of Azad Kashmir to choose their own leadership.

Addressing a public gathering, Bhutto-Zardari said that the minister’s statement was unacceptable and questioned why PML-N leaders did not condemn the remarks during their speeches in Azad Kashmir.

He said the minister did not accept Rawalakot as part of Kashmir and asked who had the authority to deny its status.

Bhutto-Zardari said the former prime minister and the current chief minister did not speak against the statement at a recent gathering, adding that he considered this the policy of PML-N.

He criticised the party’s approach towards development, saying those who could not turn Kasur into Lahore could not transform Gilgit-Baltistan into Lahore either.

Bhutto-Zardari said that people in Gilgit-Baltistan had told the PML-N that they could build their own roads and did not need such promises.

He said he did not want a confrontation but wanted people to recognise the issue.

He said it was for the people to decide whether they wanted rights for Kashmiris or power for those living in Raiwind.

The PPP chief has urged the voters to recognise political intentions and said the opposition party would face public questions after the elections.

Bhutto-Zardari has termed the upcoming election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as one of the most important elections, saying the future of the region is directly linked to its result.

The former foreign minister said the PPP’s manifesto for the people of AJK focuses on securing the rights of governance, ownership and employment. He said the future of Kashmir should be decided by Kashmiris and not by people from outside the region.

Bhutto-Zardari referred to the contributions of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, saying he gave Pakistan its Constitution, carried out historic work and provided the country with the atomic bomb.

He said his aim is to ensure that Kashmiri representatives sit in the Senate and the National Assembly so they can raise their own issues and defend their rights.

The PPP chairman praised President Asif Ali Zardari for completing the unfinished work of provincial rights through the 18th Amendment.

He said he wants the people of Kashmir to be included in national financial and policy forums, including the National Finance Commission (NFC) and the Council of Common Interests.

Bhutto-Zardari said that if he receives a two-thirds majority, he will bring a constitutional amendment to protect the rights of the people of AJK.

Speaking about the 12 refugee seats in AJK, he rejected the view that these seats belong to anyone personally and criticised what he called unfair treatment of refugees.

He said the PPP has a long history of creating employment opportunities and vowed to continue the legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto by working for the rights and welfare of the people.

He said Kashmir’s future should be decided by Kashmiris, adding that decisions about the region should not be made by Sindh or Punjab.

Bhutto-Zardari also spoke about ongoing protests in AJK, saying a commission should investigate the situation and determine whether anyone was responsible for wrongdoing.

He called for the protests to be managed in a way that does not create difficulties for ordinary citizens. He criticised restrictions on internet services in AJK, describing them as harmful for the people.

The PPP chairman said he has asked the PPP president of AJK to write to the Election Commission regarding the situation and said his party wants improvement, not further difficulties.

He also criticised remarks made by a minister regarding Rawalakot, saying political leaders should have condemned the statement.

Bhutto-Zardari said disagreement through proper debate strengthens nations and that political differences should be handled with respect.