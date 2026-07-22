Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Pakistan will use modernised technology to protect its sovereignty.

Addressing the Indus Robotics and Autonomous Systems Expo 2026, the prime minister recalled that black-and-white television represented technological progress during his childhood.

PM underscores importance of using AI, advanced technology

He said advances in robotics, drones and artificial intelligence (AI) would strengthen the economy, improve national security and make daily life easier for the public.

The prime minister said that the machines can now process information, make rapid decisions and carry out tasks that were once considered impossible.

He said Pakistan has made significant progress in modern technology and expressed pride in the country's achievements, particularly in the field of national security.

PM Shehbaz said that the armed forces, under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, had adopted modern technology, including autonomous systems and cyber security, to strengthen the country's defence.

Over 60% of drones being produced locally: PM

He said more than 60 per cent of the country's drones are now produced locally.

The prime minister said that Pakistan would introduce clear legislation and an ethical framework for the use of autonomous systems.

He said the development of autonomous capabilities in the defence sector had made notable progress.

PM Shehbaz said that the benefits of technological progress would not remain limited to major cities. He said farmers, small businesses, women and young people would also benefit.

The prime minister also announced the launch of the Spark and Elevate Programme.