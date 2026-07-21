The investigation into the tragic deaths of a mother and her three children in Valencia Town has entered a new phase, with police releasing the husband after finding no evidence to justify his continued detention.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation, and the final findings will be based on forensic and post-mortem reports.

Investigation teams have completed an initial inquiry report into the deaths of the mother and her three children in Valencia Town, Lahore.

According to investigators, the evidence collected so far suggests the children were possibly poisoned, after which the mother may have died by suicide. Police stressed that this is an initial assessment and that the final opinion will only be formed after forensic and post-mortem reports are received.

Family recently arrived in Pakistan

The report states that Nasir Dogar arrived in Pakistan from the United States on July 1 along with his family.

According to investigators, all five family members held American citizenship, and the family was living in a house in Valencia Town that had been rented by Nasir's brother.

Timeline of events reconstructed

The investigation team reconstructed the events leading up to the tragedy using witness statements and CCTV footage.

According to the report, Nasir Dogar left the house at 6:10pm on July 17 to purchase household items and returned at 7:57pm, approximately one hour and 47 minutes later.

After returning home, investigators say the husband and wife moved household goods together.

According to Nasir Dogar's statement, his wife Alina offered him ice cream after he returned home. He told investigators that he declined the ice cream, saying he preferred to drink water instead.

Investigators suspect that the poison may have been mixed into the ice cream given to the children, although officials stressed that this remains a line of investigation and has not yet been confirmed.

Children believed to be away from home

The report states that at around 8:04pm, neighbours informed Nasir that children were lying in the back alley of the house. According to investigators, Nasir replied that the children had gone to watch a movie and initially sent the neighbours back.

At approximately 8:05pm, he contacted his brother, DSP Sher Ali, according to the report.

Around 8:10pm, neighbours and a laundry worker returned and again alerted Nasir. The report states that when the three entered the washing area of the house, they found the three children wrapped in sheets.

Investigators also noted that the washing area and the room entrance had been concealed with the help of a mattress.

Mother accuses husband before collapsing

According to the investigation report, Alina accused her husband regarding the children's condition before collapsing in the courtyard.

She reportedly lost consciousness and was shifted to a nearby clinic at around 8:15pm.

The report states that police received information about the incident at 8:20pm, reached the scene at 8:25pm, and Alina's death was confirmed at approximately 8:28pm.

During the search of the house, the investigation team recovered capsule remains from a garbage bin, which have been collected as evidence.

Investigators are awaiting forensic examination to determine whether the recovered material is linked to the suspected poisoning.

CCTV supports husband's account

Police officials said Nasir Dogar's statements were verified through CCTV footage, which matched the timeline established during the investigation.

Following the review of available evidence, authorities concluded that there was insufficient evidence to continue holding him in custody, and he was subsequently released.

Final findings await forensic reports

Police emphasized that the investigation is still ongoing and that no final conclusion has been reached.

Officials said the post-mortem and forensic reports will determine the exact cause of death and help establish the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths of the mother and her three children.