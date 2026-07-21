A family in Quetta has been blessed with quintuplets after a local woman gave birth to five babies -- three daughters and two son -- at a private hospital.

Doctors say both the mother and the newborns are in satisfactory condition and are receiving continuous medical care.

The remarkable birth took place at a private hospital in Quetta, where the woman delivered five children at the same time, including three baby girls and two baby boys.

The successful delivery has brought joy to the family, while medical staff continue to closely monitor the health of both the mother and the newborns.

Newborns placed under special medical care

According to the hospital administration, all five babies have been shifted to a special care unit as a precautionary measure.

Doctors said the newborns will remain under observation for the next 10 days so their health can be continuously monitored and any medical needs can be addressed promptly.

Medical officials added that the condition of all five babies is satisfactory, and they are receiving round-the-clock supervision from healthcare professionals.

According to the family, the couple already had three children before the birth of the quintuplets. With the arrival of the three daughters and two sons, the total number of children in the family has now increased to eight.

Doctors said both the mother and the newborns are recovering well, while hospital staff continue to provide the necessary care to ensure their healthy progress in the coming days.