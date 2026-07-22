The All Pakistan Petrol Pumps Owners Association (APPPOA) has withdrawn its strike call after talks with the federal government.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik thanked the APPPOA and other organisations for their cooperation during a media briefing. He said the entire region was facing a difficult situation and that the government understood the problems faced by the public.

The petroleum minister said the government had made continuous efforts to keep fuel prices under control. He added that since February, the government had spent hundreds of billions of rupees to provide relief.

Ali Pervaiz Malik said the government had introduced a targeted subsidy system to support the public.

He said clouds of conflict were once again gathering over the region, while rising international oil prices were increasing pressure on petroleum product prices.

The minister said the prime minister, the deputy prime minister and the Field Marshal were making efforts to prevent conflict in the region. He added that the government was managing the country's affairs in line with international agreements.

Ali Pervaiz Malik assured petrol dealers that their issues would be resolved in consultation with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

He said a summary on the dealers' margin would be sent to the federal cabinet.

The petroleum minister said the government would settle the margin issue in consultation with the dealers within the next two weeks and would share positive news afterwards.

Govt resolves to petrol dealers’ margin issue

Meanwhile, the petroleum minister said that petrol pump owners remained firm on their demands.

Speaking on Samaa TV programme 'Nadeem Malik Live', he said the government would try to ensure that petrol pump owners received their rightful margin. He added that the petroleum dealer margin would be increased to Rs9.63.

Ali Pervaiz Malik said that around 12,000 to 13,000 petrol pumps had not yet been digitised. He said the prime minister met the Ogra chairman today, who would brief the government next week about the digitisation strategy.

The petroleum minister said Iran had sufficient crude oil reserves but faced a shortage of refined petroleum products. He said Iran imported oil itself and also imported diesel during one season. He added that Iran provided subsidised diesel to its people.

Malik said news about the Bab al-Mandab situation pushed the diesel market up by $10. He said Dubai crude oil reached $90 per barrel, while petrol prices reached $116.

He said the market believed that crude oil supplies could face difficulties, adding that Pakistan had crude oil available for 11 to 12 days. He said arrangements had been made for crude oil supplies outside the Bab al-Mandab and Strait of Hormuz routes.

The petroleum minister said the prime minister had started work on the oil issue a month earlier. He said Pakistan would receive more than one month’s crude oil supply through different sources. He added that deals for more than 20 days of crude oil had already been completed.

Malik said Russia was importing oil itself. He said a Turkish company would begin exploration in the Indus Block C. He said the well was worth $150 million to $200 million. A seismic vessel would arrive in October, while drilling equipment would arrive after six months. He said the Turkish company would also assist in exploring onshore wells.

The petroleum minister said North Waziristan Block could provide an additional 100 mmcfd of gas. He said the Saruna Block near Khuzdar and the Zindan Block also had significant gas reserves.

Malik said the Petroleum Dealers and Owners Association postponed its strike on his request. He said efforts would be made within two weeks to resolve the margin issue. He added that other matters would be discussed with Ogra and the Petroleum Division, and further steps would be taken according to legal requirements.