US President Donald Trump has formally approved a major nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia that opens the door to uranium enrichment on Saudi soil, according to multiple administration officials and news reports.

The deal, known as a 123 Agreement, aims to position American companies at the center of Saudi Arabia’s emerging civilian nuclear industry while excluding foreign competitors. It is expected to be formally announced and submitted to Congress as early as Wednesday.

The Trump administration plans to submit the 123 Agreement to Congress within days. The pact will be signed by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, who previously signed a preliminary agreement in Riyadh last year. Under Section 123 of the US Atomic Energy Act of 1954, the agreement is required for US government and American companies to collaborate on Saudi Arabia’s multibillion-dollar civil nuclear program.

The deal is estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars and is designed to last 30 years. It would give US firms, starting with Westinghouse, a central role in developing Saudi nuclear infrastructure. Officials estimate it will provide billions for the American nuclear industry.

Key terms raise non-proliferation questions

Notably, the agreement does not include the “Gold Standard” safeguards that would block Saudi Arabia from enriching uranium or reprocessing spent nuclear fuel — both potential pathways to nuclear weapons. It also omits the IAEA’s “Additional Protocol,” which would grant the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency broader and more intrusive oversight, including snap inspections at undeclared sites.

One source indicated the agreement provides a legal pathway for cooperation on the full nuclear fuel cycle, including uranium enrichment, but does not obligate the United States to transfer related capabilities or technology. After a joint US-Saudi economic study, Saudi Arabia may be permitted to build a uranium enrichment facility on its territory. The pact is expected to be announced publicly as early as Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s stance and proliferation concerns

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has long maintained that if Iran develops a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia would follow suit.

In a 2018 CBS interview, he stated: “Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.” The kingdom has also expressed its desire to reserve the right to enrich uranium.

Arms control advocates, nonproliferation experts, and some US lawmakers from both parties have voiced strong concerns. Many Democrats and some Republicans, including former Senator Marco Rubio, have insisted any agreement must include robust guardrails. Israeli officials have also expressed opposition, fearing the civilian program could eventually support weapons development.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing US-Israel war against Iran, launched in part to eliminate Tehran’s nuclear capabilities. Iran insists its program is peaceful but has enriched uranium to near weapons-grade levels. The timing also follows Saudi Arabia’s mutual defense pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan, whose defense minister suggested Pakistan’s nuclear program could be made available to Riyadh if needed.

The United Arab Emirates previously signed a 123 Agreement with the US that included the Gold Standard and no enrichment rights, a model nonproliferation experts have praised. Saudi Arabia, an IAEA member state, is pursuing a different path.

Political and Congressional outlook

Both Trump and former President Joe Biden sought nuclear cooperation with Saudi Arabia. Trump has separated the nuclear deal from any requirement for Saudi normalization with Israel, a linkage that faded after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited Saudi Arabia in 2025 to discuss the commercial nuclear industry.

Once submitted, the agreement enters a 90-day congressional review period. Congress could block it with a joint resolution of disapproval, but overriding a likely presidential veto would require a two-thirds majority. Debate is expected to be intense despite probable Republican support.

The White House, US Department of Energy, and Saudi officials have not immediately commented on the latest reports.