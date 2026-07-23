Security forces have intensified intelligence-based operations in Balochistan, killing six militants and arresting several others during a major operation in the Khad Kocha area of Mastung, according to security sources.

The operation was launched after recent terrorist attacks in the area, with authorities saying the crackdown will continue until terrorism is eliminated and lasting peace is restored.

According to security sources, several other suspects were arrested during the operation. Officials said those taken into custody included alleged facilitators as well as male and female suicide bombers.

Hideouts destroyed, weapons recovered

Security forces also destroyed several militant hideouts during the operation.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the militants' hideouts, according to security sources.

Officials said search and clearance operations remained underway in the area, with security forces maintaining full surveillance to prevent militants from regrouping.

Operation intensified after recent attacks

Security sources said intelligence-based operations were stepped up following the recent terrorist incidents in the region.

They added that the operation forms part of a broader campaign against militant networks in Balochistan and will continue until terrorism is eradicated and peace and order are fully restored.

Naqvi praises security forces

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the security forces for carrying out what he described as a successful intelligence-based operation.

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He praised the bravery and professionalism of the personnel involved, saying the forces had thwarted the "nefarious intentions of the enemies of peace" by bringing the militants to what he called a tragic end.

Naqvi said the nation stands firmly with the security forces in the complete elimination of Fitna-ul-Hindustan.

Balochistan CM vows no safe haven for terrorists

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti also praised the successful operation, describing it as a major achievement for the security forces.

He said the killing of six militants and the arrest of several others, including alleged facilitators and male and female suicide bombers, represented a significant success in the ongoing counterterrorism campaign.

The chief minister added that several militant hideouts had been destroyed and a large quantity of weapons recovered during the operation.

Bugti said search and clearance operations were continuing at full pace and reaffirmed that the government would not allow any safe haven for terrorists in Balochistan.

He vowed to dismantle every terrorist network operating in the province and said operations would continue without interruption until terrorism is completely eradicated and lasting peace is established.