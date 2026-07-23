Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in Lahore on Thursday, where he was warmly received by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the airport.

Following his arrival, Governor Saleem Haider accompanied the visiting minister to the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, where the two leaders laid floral wreaths, offered Fateha and prayed for peace, stability and prosperity in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab governor said Pakistan has stood by Iran during difficult times and remains committed to further strengthening bilateral relations.