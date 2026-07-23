Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said foreign-backed proxies attempting to destabilise Balochistan would fail, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to defeating terrorism through sustained military operations, national unity and public support.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Force addressed participants of the 20th National Workshop Balochistan at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

He said lasting peace in Balochistan would be achieved through the continued support of the people alongside sustained efforts by the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

"The infrastructure of terrorists who seek to harm Pakistan and its people will be eliminated," the field marshal said.

He also reiterated Pakistan's commitment to completely eradicate terrorism and those supporting it, adding that operations against militant groups would continue with full determination.

Foreign-backed proxies





The ISPR statement said the field marshal underscored that foreign-sponsored proxies had persistently attempted to fuel violence, undermine stability and disrupt peace in Balochistan.

However, he said such designs would be defeated through a firm response by the armed forces, backed by the resilience and unity of the Pakistani people.

Development and national unity





Describing Balochistan as the pride of Pakistan, Asim Munir said the province was rich in natural resources and home to resilient and patriotic people.

He highlighted ongoing federal and provincial development initiatives aimed at transforming Balochistan's socio-economic landscape through an inclusive, people-centric approach.

The field marshal also praised the role of civil society, academia, the media and the youth in promoting national integration and contributing to the province's long-term peace and prosperity.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion, during which participants reaffirmed their commitment to Pakistan's stability, progress and sovereignty.