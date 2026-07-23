A deadly firing incident near the National Highway in Mastung claimed the lives of Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his gunman on Thursday.

The attack also left Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Lashari and a judicial magistrate seriously injured, prompting a major police response.

According to police, the attack took place near Wali Khan railway crossing on the National Highway in Mastung. Police sources said the vehicle carrying judicial officers was targeted near the Wali Khan Bypass railway crossing while travelling towards Mastung.

Police sources confirmed that Mastung Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his gunman were killed on the spot in what authorities described as an assassination attack.

The victims died at the scene before emergency responders arrived.

Two judicial officers seriously injured

The attack also left Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Lashari seriously injured. According to police, another judicial magistrate also sustained critical injuries in the firing.

Police said the judges were travelling from Quetta to the Sessions Court in Mastung when their vehicle came under attack. The ambush occurred while they were on their way to perform official duties.

Bodies and injured shifted to hospital

Following the attack, police and rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies of the deceased and the injured officials to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, while further details are awaited.

The Balochistan government has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Mastung and vowed to take decisive action against those responsible.

Government spokesperson Shahid Rind described the killing of Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his gunman as deeply tragic and strongly condemnable. He said the attack on law enforcers was a failed attempt to challenge the writ of the state, adding that targeting judges and members of the legal fraternity is part of a broader conspiracy to undermine the justice system.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned the attack on Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar in Mastung and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the judge and his gunman. Calling the incident extremely regrettable and condemnable, he said those responsible would be brought to justice.

The minister sought an immediate report from the inspector general of police and the commissioner regarding the attack, stating that targeting law enforcers was a failed attempt to challenge the writ of the state. He vowed that every drop of the martyrs' blood would be accounted for and assured that the provincial government stands with the bereaved families during this difficult time.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti described the attack as an attack on the state itself. He said the terrorists involved would be brought to justice at all costs and emphasized that the blood of those who protect the law would not go in vain. The chief cinister declared that there would be no leniency for terrorists or their facilitators and warned that anyone challenging the writ of the state would be dealt with firmly.

Following the incident, the Balochistan Bar Council announced a two-day strike to protest the killing of the sessions judge and his gunman. The council said lawyers would boycott proceedings in the Balochistan High Court and all subordinate courts during the strike. Describing the attack as deeply condemnable, the Bar Council paid tribute to the martyrs and urged the government to immediately arrest those responsible for the killings.