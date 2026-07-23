Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the Houthi militia's attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea during a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace, security and the protection of international maritime trade routes.

Prime Minister Sharif described the Saudi Crown Prince as his "dear brother." During the call, the PM discussed the recent attacks on Saudi oil tankers and Pakistan's continued support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attacks

Prime Minister Sharif condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the Houthi militia's attacks on Saudi oil tankers operating in the Red Sea. He said such attacks are unacceptable, violate international law, threaten freedom of navigation, and undermine regional peace and security.

The PM stressed that attacks targeting maritime commerce pose serious risks to global trade routes and regional stability.

Full solidarity with Saudi Arabia

During the conversation, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's complete solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He conveyed that he, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and the entire Pakistani nation stand firmly and resolutely with the Saudi leadership and the people of the Kingdom during this critical time.

The PM emphasized that Pakistan remains committed to supporting Saudi Arabia in safeguarding regional peace and security.

Agree to strengthen cooperation

Prime Minister Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to continue working closely to promote regional peace, security and stability.

Both leaders also underscored the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted flow of lawful maritime commerce through the Red Sea, the Strait of Hormuz and the wider region.

They agreed to maintain close cooperation to protect freedom of navigation and ensure the safety of international shipping routes.

Regional peace and maritime security

The telephone conversation highlighted the shared commitment of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to strengthening bilateral coordination in the face of evolving regional security challenges.

The two leaders agreed that continued cooperation would remain essential for maintaining stability, protecting international trade corridors and preserving peace across the region.