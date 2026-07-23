Pakistan has strongly condemned the Houthi militia's threats against Saudi Arabia and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, warning that such actions endanger regional peace and international trade.

During the weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi also outlined Pakistan's diplomatic engagements and reiterated the country's commitment to regional stability.

Addressing the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi expressed Pakistan's deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East.

He strongly condemned the Houthi militia's continued threats against Saudi Arabia and denounced announcements targeting commercial ships operating in the Red Sea.

According to the spokesperson, threats against commercial vessels pose a serious danger to regional peace, global trade and maritime security.

He said attacks or threats against commercial shipping constitute a clear violation of international law and established maritime principles.

Pakistan reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's commitment to Saudi Arabia's security, sovereignty and regional stability. He warned that attacks by Yemeni groups against Saudi Arabia would further aggravate tensions across the Middle East.

Pakistan, he said, remains committed to implementing all bilateral agreements with Saudi Arabia, including those related to defence cooperation.

He also stressed that Pakistan is determined to safeguard its maritime interests.

Responding to questions about a possible deployment of the Pakistan Navy or military response, Andrabi said such matters are operational in nature.

He clarified that decisions regarding red lines, force deployment and technical military operations fall within the domain of Pakistan's armed forces and cannot be discussed publicly.

He added that Pakistan will continue to fulfill its bilateral commitments while acting in accordance with international law.

The spokesperson further stated that if Pakistan's ships or commercial interests come under attack, the country has the right to defend itself.

Restraint urged to reduce regional tensions

The Foreign Office urged all parties involved in the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could escalate tensions.

The spokesperson said Pakistan remains concerned about efforts to draw Saudi Arabia further into the broader Middle East conflict. He added that Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions are continuing.

Diplomatic engagements on Middle East peace

Highlighting recent diplomatic activity, Andrabi said the Iranian interior minister recently visited Pakistan and held meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. He said the discussions focused on the evolving regional situation and efforts to reduce tensions.

The spokesperson also said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met the foreign ministers of several countries on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum. Among those engagements was a meeting with the Russian foreign minister, during which both sides discussed all aspects of bilateral relations.

He added that Dar also met the foreign ministers of Kuwait and Egypt during the ASEAN meeting in Manila.

According to the spokesperson, the Pakistani and Egyptian foreign ministers emphasized the need to preserve regional integrity and sovereignty, while discussions with Kuwait also focused on the evolving regional security situation.

Pakistan, Canada agree to expand cooperation

The spokesperson said Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand recently paid an important visit to Pakistan.

During her visit, she met Pakistan's leadership and discussed bilateral relations, including trade and cooperation in various sectors. Both countries agreed to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment and security.

Pakistan-US trade talks continue

Responding to questions about economic ties with Washington, the Foreign Office spokesperson said trade negotiations between Pakistan and the United States are continuing.

He said discussions on tariffs have not yet been finalized, adding that Pakistan has conveyed its position to the US regarding tariffs and child labour-related issues.

Commenting on historical issues, Andrabi said the Kargil conflict has now become part of history. He also described the late Sartaj Aziz's book on Kargil as an excellent work.

On Kulbhushan Jadhav, the spokesperson said he remains a living symbol of Indian terrorism in Pakistan. However, he added that he was not aware of any recent development regarding consular access for Jadhav.

FO declines comment on India's internal affairs

Responding to a question regarding the Cockroach Janata Party's protest in India, Andrabi said it is an internal matter of India.

He reiterated that Pakistan does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries.