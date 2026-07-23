The second spell of the monsoon continued to batter Pakistan on Wednesday, with Lahore receiving torrential rainfall that flooded roads, disrupted electricity, slowed traffic across the city and triggered deadly accidents.

Rain accompanied by strong winds swept across several areas of Lahore, including Gulberg, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road and Model Town, as the city remained under intermittent but intense downpours throughout the day.

The persistent rainfall submerged low-lying neighborhoods, making commuting difficult for residents. The city's temperature dropped to 26 degrees Celsius following the rain.

LESCO feeders trip

The heavy rain caused several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to trip, resulting in widespread power outages across the provincial capital.

Residents of Garhi Shahu, Cavalry Ground, Shadman and Mughalpura were left without electricity. Power supply was also suspended in several other localities, including Firdous Market, Model Colony and Makkah Colony.

The second spell of monsoon rain left more than 130 locations across Lahore inundated, severely affecting the city's traffic flow.

Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Abdul Rahim Sharazi, along with all DSPs, sector in-charges and traffic wardens, remained in the field to manage traffic and assist commuters.

According to traffic authorities, slow-moving traffic and vehicle breakdowns were reported on several major roads because of accumulated rainwater.

Water remained standing around Chauburji Chowk, Jain Mandir, Board of Revenue, Library Chowk and Church Chowk. Flooding was also reported around Ek Moria Bridge, Kashmiri Gate, Shalimar Chowk and Tahseen Chowk.

Other affected locations included Shahdara Chowk, Timber Market, Lari Adda, Sabzi Mandi, Haji Camp, Lakshmi Chowk, Qurtaba Chowk and LOS.

Rainwater also accumulated at Maula Bakhsh Chowk, Qadri Chowk, Jorray Pul, Afshan Chowk, Cantt, Ghazi Road, Gajjumata, Wateen Chowk, Pir Bahashah Chowk, Children's Hospital, Chungi Amar Sidhu Bus Stop, General Hospital, Firdous Market, Barkat Market Chowk, Fatima Memorial Hospital and Bagrian.

The monsoon rains also submerged Lahore's Ghazi Road Underpass, prompting authorities to close it to all types of traffic due to significant water accumulation.

The underpass has been shut for all types of traffic until further notice. The administration has advised citizens to use alternative routes and avoid the Ghazi Underpass.

Traffic police appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, use alternative routes and cooperate with officials. Authorities said normal traffic conditions would gradually return once water levels recede.

Roof collapse injures four

Heavy rainfall also led to another accident in Lahore after the roof of a house built with TR girders collapsed in DHA Phase 4.

According to Rescue 1122, four people were injured in the incident and were shifted to General Hospital for medical treatment.

Two brothers killed in motorcycle accident

In another tragic incident, two brothers lost their lives after their motorcycle skidded near Center Park during the rain.

According to a traffic police spokesperson, the motorcycle lost control near Gate No. 2 and crashed into the footpath. The victims were travelling from Lahore to Kasur when the accident occurred.

Traffic police and Rescue 1122 teams immediately reached the scene after receiving information about the crash.

CTO Lahore Syed Abdul Rahim Sharazi expressed deep sorrow over the incident and urged motorcyclists to drive carefully during rainfall, maintain safe speeds and avoid reckless driving on wet roads.

Airport records highest rainfall

The latest spell of monsoon brought exceptionally heavy rainfall to Lahore, with the highest precipitation recorded at the Airport area, where 263 millimetres of rain fell.

Other rainfall totals included:

Airport: 263 mm

Tajpura: 151 mm

Kahna: 142 mm

Shadipura: 129 mm

Mughalpura: 127 mm

Upper Mall: 111 mm

Manawan: 100.2 mm

Johar Town: 79 mm

Nishtar Town: 54 mm

The average rainfall recorded across the Lahore region stood at 75.7 millimetres, reflecting the intensity of the ongoing second monsoon spell.

Monsoon spreads across Sindh, Balochistan

The monsoon system also affected several districts of Sindh, where thunderstorms and strong winds were reported in Jacobabad and surrounding areas, bringing relief from the prevailing heatwave.

Rainfall was also recorded in Kandhkot, Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Tuhl and nearby localities.

In Balochistan, heavy rain triggered flooding in Kohlu district and surrounding areas. Mohabbatabad, Nuqli, Murree Bazaar, Model Town and People's Colony were among the affected locations where rainwater entered homes.

Authorities also issued evacuation instructions for residents living near the overflowing Nesoba Dam after water levels rose due to continuous rainfall.