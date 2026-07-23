Heavy monsoon rains continue to grip Balochistan, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warning of more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in several districts of the province.

The warning comes as Kohlu remains under a flood emergency after the overflowing Nisoba Dam inundated residential areas, damaged dozens of homes and forced authorities to launch large-scale rescue and relief operations.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in northeastern Balochistan, while hot weather is expected to persist in most other districts of the province.

According to the Met Office, rain with thunder is likely in Quetta, Zhob, Musa Khel, Sherani, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah.

Thunderstorms are also expected in Pishin, Chaman, Ziarat, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, Lasbela and surrounding areas.

Temperatures remain high

The Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature reached 35°C in Quetta and 33°C in Kalat.

Other recorded maximum temperatures included 22°C in Ziarat, 28°C in Zhob, 45°C in Sibi, 42°C in Turbat, 44°C in Nokundi, 37°C in Chaman, 32°C in Gwadar and 33°C in Jiwani.

Kohlu flood emergency worsens

Intermittent heavy rainfall continued in Kohlu, where the overflowing Nisoba Dam and its spillway triggered flooding in nearby residential areas.

Floodwater entered several neighborhoods, forcing residents to move to safer locations after the dam overflowed. Water also entered houses, causing several mud homes and boundary walls to collapse.

Among the worst-hit localities were Murree Colony, Medina Colony, New Killi, People's Colony and Gardaug, where mud houses sustained significant damage.

Rescue and relief operation

According to the district administration, heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning continued for nearly six hours, causing storm drains to overflow and floodwater from the Nisoba Dam to spread into nearby settlements.

Emergency action was taken after floodwater entered Bilawal Town, Killi Juma Khan and other low-lying areas. Affected families were evacuated to safer places, and authorities confirmed that no loss of life had been reported.

Water also entered homes in Model Town, Mohabbat Abad, Medina Colony, New Killi, People's Colony and several other areas, damaging dozens of houses and creating severe hardship for residents.

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Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Azeem Jan Dumar personally visited the affected areas and supervised rescue and relief efforts.

On his instructions, the district administration, police, municipal committee, rescue teams and other relevant departments were fully mobilized. Heavy machinery and field staff remained engaged in draining floodwater, restoring damaged roads and relocating residents to safer locations.

Authorities urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from storm drains and flood channels, and immediately contact the administration in case of any emergency.

The district administration said the situation is being monitored continuously, while all relevant agencies remain on high alert to respond to any further emergency.

Three rescued as power outage continues

The district administration confirmed that three citizens trapped in floodwater in Gardaug were rescued in time.

Meanwhile, electricity supply to city feeders has remained suspended since last evening because of the heavy rainfall and flooding.

Officials said the flood situation intensified after water from the overflowing Nisoba Dam entered populated areas across Kohlu district.

Mud houses in Murree Colony, Medina Colony, Nuqli and People's Colony were damaged, while rescue teams continued emergency operations across the affected localities.

Rivers swell but remain within capacity

The previous spell of rain has also raised water levels in rivers across northeastern Balochistan.

According to the Irrigation Department, a major flood originating from Kohlu and nearby mountain ranges is passing through the Lehri River in Sibi district.

Officials said 95,913 cusecs of water is currently flowing through the Lehri River, while the river's carrying capacity is 135,000 cusecs.

The department added that there have been no reports of river overflow, inundation or breaches in protective embankments so far.

Meanwhile, 25,000 cusecs of floodwater is flowing through the Nadi River. Authorities said the water flow remains within normal limits and the overall situation is stable.

Heavy rainfall also lashed Jhal Magsi, Gandawah and surrounding areas. The rain caused minor flooding in rivers and canals, while electricity supply has remained suspended since last night.