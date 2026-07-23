The wait for Netflix's highly anticipated Pakistani original series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is nearing its end, with the project now on track for a late 2026 global release.

According to sources familiar with the production, producer Momina Duraid is currently supervising the series' final edits as post-production enters its last phase. Promotional activities are also expected to begin soon ahead of the official release announcement.

The drama is based on Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu novel of the same name and marks one of the most ambitious Pakistani productions developed for an international streaming platform.

Storyline





The series follows Sikandar, a Harvard law student whose life changes after a traumatic incident, leaving him emotionally withdrawn. His journey takes an unexpected turn when he meets Liza, a talented artist carrying emotional scars of her own, in Italy.

Their encounter unfolds into a story of love, healing and self-discovery set against breathtaking international locations.

Star-studded cast





The Netflix original features one of the biggest ensembles ever assembled for a Pakistani drama, including:

Fawad Khan

Mahira Khan

Sanam Saeed

Hania Aamir

Ahad Raza Mir

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Maya Ali

Iqra Aziz

Several other prominent actors are also expected to appear in the series.

International production





Commissioned by Netflix MENA, the series has been filmed across Italy, the United Kingdom and Pakistan, highlighting Pakistani storytelling on a global stage.

While Netflix has yet to announce an official premiere date, industry sources indicate the series remains on course for a late 2026 release, although some reports suggest it could slip into early 2027 if post-production requires additional time.