Pakistani actor and singer Fawad Khan has surprised his fans with his new look, proving that age is just a number.

In a post circulating on social media, the 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' star appeared with a fresh appearance, sparking curiosity among his fans. Fawad Khan’s sharp and stylish new look attracted attention, with fans praising his chiseled appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Soon after the post appeared, fans shared their reactions in the comments section. One fan wrote: “Forever Handsome.”

Meanwhile, some fans also shared mixed reactions, claiming that the dramatic change in his appearance came after “more surgeries”.