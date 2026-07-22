Pakistani actor and singer Fawad Khan has surprised his fans with his new look, proving that age is just a number.
In a post circulating on social media, the 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' star appeared with a fresh appearance, sparking curiosity among his fans. Fawad Khan’s sharp and stylish new look attracted attention, with fans praising his chiseled appearance.
View this post on Instagram
Soon after the post appeared, fans shared their reactions in the comments section. One fan wrote: “Forever Handsome.”
Meanwhile, some fans also shared mixed reactions, claiming that the dramatic change in his appearance came after “more surgeries”.