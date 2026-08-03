Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, discussing bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

President Erdogan expressed deep sorrow over the attacks on Saudi Arabia and said efforts were continuing for lasting peace and stability in the region.

He said the Gaza peace plan required Israel to strictly follow the agreed roadmap. The Turkish President added that Türkiye was closely monitoring the situation in Gaza and developments in the area.