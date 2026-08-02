The wedding date of world-famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez has been revealed.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are set to marry after a long wait. The reports said the couple plans to hold their wedding on the Portuguese island of Madeira, where Ronaldo was born and raised.

Neither Ronaldo nor Georgina has officially confirmed the wedding date or venue. However, British media reports claim that the ceremony is expected to take place on 8 August, drawing attention from the sports and entertainment world.

According to The Sun, the couple will hold their wedding ceremony at the historic Funchal Cathedral in Madeira’s capital before hosting a grand reception at the five-star Savoy Palace Hotel.

Last year, Ronaldo proposed to Georgina Rodríguez after eight years of dating. The 40-year-old football star presented his Spanish partner with a valuable diamond ring, which she accepted.

Georgina later shared a picture of the ring on Instagram, showing her hand placed over Ronaldo’s hand while wearing the large diamond ring.

The couple’s relationship began eight years ago when Georgina was working at a fashion brand outlet in Madrid. They were first seen together publicly in 2017.

Ronaldo and Georgina have five children. One of their twin children died in April 2022. The couple’s engagement has increased interest among their fans, who are now awaiting their wedding.