Senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mokhber, has warned that any attack on Iranian infrastructure would not remain limited to the battlefield and could cause serious damage to the American-led system and the Western global order.

Mohammad Mokhber said in a statement that the United States assesses matters through the balance of military power, while Iran responds according to historical realities and long-term considerations.

He said that attacks on Iran’s basic infrastructure would have effects beyond the battlefield and would damage the global system established by Western powers over the past 250 years.

Mohammad Mokhber said that if the foundations of this system collapse, there would be no effective command centre for leadership and no global market for exploitation and plunder.