Pakistan Test debutant Awais Zafar said on Sunday that representing Pakistan is the dream of every player.

Awais Zafar said he was with his mother when the team was announced, and she congratulated him on his selection. He said he worked hard on his batting, which improved his performances in domestic cricket.

The young batter said he grew up watching players such as Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Umar Gul and Mohammad Rizwan.

Awais Zafar said he started batting as an opener but now plays at number three, adding that the position does not make a difference.

He said new players do not always get their preferred batting position, but he has tried to perform at any place in the batting order.

Meanwhile, young fast bowler Ubaid Shah said he received many congratulatory messages after the team announcement.

Ubaid Shah said he was extremely excited and happy when his name was included in the squad.

He said it was a dream moment for him, adding that his father called him and congratulated him after learning about his selection.

Ubaid Shah said Test cricket is named so because it tests the ability and character of a player.

He said he was selected because he was ready for Test cricket.

The young bowler said Naseem Shah advised him to maintain discipline while being part of the team.

Pakistan are taking on the West Indies in the second Test at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.