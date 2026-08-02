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Sanaullah rejects rigging claims in AJK pollsPakistan selection dream for every player, says Awais ZafarPakistan hand debuts to Ubaid Shah, Awais ZafarSuicide blast near police station in Swat’s Kabal leaves nine deadFlood risk rises as NDMA warns of increased river flows until Aug 4Polling agents removed after voting ends in Shahdara: IPPPPP MNA injured in firing incident in MuzaffarabadMastermind of Hangu checkpost attack killed in operationQatar's PM steps up peace efforts with regional diplomatic callsNaqvi expresses satisfaction with improved services at Nadra office

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Pakistan selection dream for every player, says Awais Zafar | SAMAA TV