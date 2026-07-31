Pakistan’s boxer Fatima Zahra lost her semi-final bout at the Commonwealth Games but secured a bronze medal after defeating a Canadian boxer.

Fatima Zahra, who belongs to Sargodha, reached the semi-final stage of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and became the first Pakistani female athlete to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Fatima Zahra’s achievement ensured at least a bronze medal for Pakistan and marked a historic moment in the country’s boxing history.

Fatima started boxing in 2018. Despite losing her first contest, she continued her efforts and won national titles from 2021 to 2025. She also won a bronze medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.