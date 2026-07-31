United States President Donald Trump has taken a strong position against Iran, claiming that ongoing operations have caused 'severe damage' to the country’s navy, air force and army, while reducing its drone production capability to a very low level.

President Trump said Iran would soon have no significant military capability left. He also accused Tehran of failing to honour its agreements.

He alleged that Iran was responsible for a cyber attack in Minnesota. However, he said he considered the local administration in Minnesota responsible because it was “completely incompetent”.

In his address, President Trump also said that a large number of foreign migrants had entered Spain and warned that a similar situation could emerge in the United States.

He said that during his second term in office, the US had built the strongest military in its history. He added that his administration was working to maintain peace in the country and create new job opportunities.