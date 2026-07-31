The Sindh College Education Department has announced that all government and private colleges across the province will remain closed on August 4 in observance of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

According to an official notification issued by the Sindh College Education Department, all public and private colleges in the province will observe a holiday on August 4.

The decision has been taken to mark the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA), a significant religious occasion observed by Muslims across the country.

The notification confirms that the holiday will apply to both government and private colleges operating across Sindh.

Students, teachers and administrative staff of all affected institutions are advised to follow the official schedule announced by the College Education Department.

Observance of Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA)

Chehlum marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and is observed with religious gatherings and processions in different parts of Pakistan, including Sindh.

The closure of educational institutions is part of the provincial government's arrangements for the religious observance.