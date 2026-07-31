Rescue and recovery operations are continuing after the deadly avalanche on Broad Peak, with the bodies of eight of the 10 missing climbers now identified.

Authorities have already transported some of the victims to Skardu, while specialized mountaineering teams continue efforts to recover the remaining bodies from the mountain.

According to base camp sources, the bodies of eight climbers who were caught in the Broad Peak avalanche have now been identified.

Sources added that the chances of survival for the remaining missing climbers are very low, given the conditions at the accident site.

Bodies found near Concordia identified

Four of the recovered bodies were located in the Concordia area below Camp One, where authorities have completed the identification process.

According to base camp sources, the identified climbers are Nirmal Purja (Nims Purja), Kali Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, and Wang Zhong.

Also Read: Broad Peak avalanche: 4 bodies recovered, search on for missing climbers

A team of experienced mountaineers has departed from the Concordia side to recover the bodies from the difficult mountain terrain.

Bodies transported to Skardu

Recovery efforts have also made progress in transporting the victims from the mountain. According to base camp sources, the bodies of three climbers killed in the Broad Peak avalanche have been brought to Skardu.

Separately, the bodies of Omani climber Nadra Al-Har and two Nepali climbers are being transported by helicopter.

Authorities also confirmed that the process of identifying the bodies brought to Skardu is underway.

The recovery mission remains underway in one of the world's most demanding high-altitude environments, with rescue teams working in difficult weather and terrain to retrieve the remaining victims.

Officials continue to coordinate the operation as specialized climbers and rescue personnel make their way to the affected areas on Broad Peak to complete the recovery process.