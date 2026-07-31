PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has called for the immediate formation of a national government in the country.

Responding to Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi's statement, Barrister Gohar said the government was talking about creating new administrative units and provinces. He asked whether it had the public mandate to do so.

He said constitutional amendments relating to provinces required broad political consensus and a public mandate, which, according to him, neither of the two major parties possessed.

Barrister Gohar also questioned who had taken the present system into default mode. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were responsible for the destruction of the system.

He alleged: "Not only Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but also Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were products of Form 47."

The PTI chairman called for the immediate establishment of a national government, saying it should lead the country towards fresh elections.