The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the 12 venues for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

The tournament will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Eight venues have been selected in South Africa, three in Zimbabwe and one stadium in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia.

The 50-over World Cup will return to Africa after 24 years. The previous edition on the continent was held in 2003, when South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya jointly hosted the tournament.

Fourteen teams will compete in the 2027 World Cup. The ICC has also introduced a new three-stage format for the event.