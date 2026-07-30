Pakistan batter Shan Masood has been ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies after suffering a fractured finger during the opening match, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, doctors have advised the left-handed batter to rest after he sustained the injury while batting in the first innings of the first Test.

Sources added that Masood is expected to return for Pakistan's upcoming Test series against England after recovering from the injury.

Injury affected batting order





Earlier, Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed confirmed that Masood had suffered an injury while batting in the first innings, explaining why the former Test captain did not bat in his usual position during the second innings.

"Shan Masood scored a century in the first innings but suffered an injury while batting, which is why he did not bat in his regular position in the second innings," Sarfaraz told reporters after the match.

Sarfaraz praises West Indies





Reflecting on Pakistan's defeat in the opening Test, Sarfaraz credited the West Indies fast bowlers for their disciplined performance.

He said both teams played quality cricket, but the hosts made better use of the playing conditions, particularly on the fourth day.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 90 runs after being bowled out for 120 while chasing a target of 211, leaving the visitors trailing 1-0 in the series.