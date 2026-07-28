West Indies defeated Pakistan by 90 runs in the first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy after bowling out the visitors for just 120 runs while defending a target of 211.

Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed on the final day, with eight players failing to reach double figures. Captain Babar Azam was the only major resistance, remaining unbeaten on 58 runs.

Pakistan’s chase got off to a poor start as Azan Owais and Imam-ul-Haq were dismissed for 3 runs each, while Salman Ali Agha was dismissed without scoring.

Shan Masood also scored 3 runs before returning to the pavilion. Ali Usman managed 2 runs, Khurram Shahzad scored 4, while Amir Jamal and Mohammad Ali were dismissed without scoring.

Babar Azam admits batting failure





Speaking after the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the team played good cricket overall but failed to deliver with the bat on the final day.

Babar said the new ball created difficulties for the batting side and the fall of quick wickets increased pressure, but he believed the target of 211 runs was achievable.

He added that Pakistan would return stronger in the next Test.

West Indies bowlers complete victory





Earlier, West Indies resumed their second innings on the fourth day at 126 for 7 and were eventually bowled out for 181, setting Pakistan a target of 211 runs.

Mohammad Abbas was Pakistan’s standout bowler, taking five wickets, while Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali claimed two wickets each.

West Indies had scored 311 runs in their first innings, after which Pakistan were dismissed for 282.

The hosts’ victory gives them a 1-0 lead in the Test series, while Pakistan will look to bounce back in the upcoming match.