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Gold price in Pakistan rises by Rs1,000 per tola - July 30, 2026Babar, Sarfaraz demand improvement after first Test setbackPakistan confirms US-Iran negotiations remain underwayJD Vance meets Saudi defence minister as Riyadh calls for Iran de-escalationSix kidnapped labourers found dead in TurbatLahore Harbanspura roof collapse: Death toll rises to 10Iran conflict leaves US with reduced missile interceptor inventoriesPresident Zardari, Mohsin Naqvi discuss security in KP, BalochistanDrone hits US-linked gas tanker at Egypt's Damietta portLHC bars Noreen Niazi’s arrest for one week in PECA case

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Pakistan confirms US-Iran negotiations remain underway | SAMAA TV