Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on Thursday after two consecutive sessions of losses, mirroring gains in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,000 per tola to Rs427,436.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs857 to Rs366,457, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold gained Rs786 to reach Rs335,931.

The recovery in domestic prices followed an increase in the international market, where gold rose by $10 per ounce to $4,050.

Silver prices decline





Unlike gold, silver prices recorded losses in both local and global markets.

The price of 24-karat silver fell by Rs76 per tola to Rs6,215, while 10 grams of silver declined by Rs65 to Rs5,328.

In the international market, silver prices eased by $0.76 per ounce to $57.36.