Iran is expected to receive an initial shipment of Chinese-made shoulder-fired air defence missile systems within weeks as Tehran moves to strengthen its military capabilities following months of conflict with the United States and Israel, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The reported agreement covers between 300 and 400 man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), including Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, with the deal estimated to be worth between $60 million and $70 million.

The purchase is described as one of Iran’s biggest known efforts to expand its short-range air defence capabilities after strikes on Iranian military facilities exposed weaknesses in protecting strategic sites and infrastructure.

The deal was reportedly signed with Hong Kong-based Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, which sources said acted as an intermediary between Iranian officials and the Chinese supplier.

China rejects report, Pakistan denies involvement





China’s Foreign Ministry rejected the claims, calling reports about the transfer “completely groundless” and saying Beijing has consistently worked to promote peace and end conflicts.

Pakistan’s military public relations wing, ISPR, also denied involvement in any transfer of Chinese air defence weapons to Iran.

“Speculations of Pakistan being involved in supply of Air Defence weapons to Iran from China are absolutely concocted and false,” the ISPR said.

Iran seeks to rebuild defences after conflict





Iran has been working to strengthen its military systems after months of fighting that involved US and Israeli strikes on facilities linked to its missile, drone and air defence programmes.

Military experts say portable air defence systems are valuable because they can be quickly deployed, moved between locations and operated by small teams, making them harder to target than fixed defence systems.

The QW-12 and FN-16 missiles are infrared-guided, shoulder-launched systems designed to engage low-flying aircraft, helicopters and drones.

China-Iran military ties under focus





Sources said deliveries could initially take place by air from Urumqi in western China before passing through Pakistan to Iran, although details of the route remain unclear.

Security sources also said Iran has explored overland routes for moving Chinese military equipment and dual-use components to reduce the risk of disruption.