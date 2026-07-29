US President Donald Trump paid tribute to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday, remembering him as a powerful political figure, foreign policy hawk and close personal ally during a funeral ceremony in Washington.

Speaking at Washington National Cathedral, Trump described Graham as a central figure in national politics and praised his strong views on global affairs.

“He was extremely hawkish, he never saw a war that he didn’t like,” Trump said, while noting that Graham always had an opinion on major international events.

The funeral was attended by senior US officials, lawmakers and foreign leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

From Trump critic to close ally





Graham, a South Carolina Republican who died on July 11 at the age of 71 after a heart-related illness, was known for his support of an interventionist US foreign policy.

He initially opposed Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, describing him as unfit for office, but later became one of the former president’s strongest Republican supporters.

The two developed a close relationship, frequently appearing together and becoming regular golf partners.

Trump remembered Graham not only as a political ally but also as a trusted friend who helped him navigate Washington’s political landscape.

Senate leaders recall Graham’s personality





During a Capitol Rotunda tribute, Vice President JD Vance praised Graham’s ability to connect with people and influence lawmakers through persuasion.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune also highlighted Graham’s dedication to his work, describing him as someone who took his responsibilities seriously while bringing humour to the Senate.

Graham was also remembered for his relationships with international leaders. He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv just one day before his death, marking his 10th visit to Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Supporter of Israel and Ukraine





Graham was one of the most vocal supporters of Israel and Ukraine among Republican lawmakers and had pushed for tougher measures against Russia in his final days.

He was also a prominent defender of Trump administration policies, including its approach to Iran.

However, his positions on foreign policy and military intervention attracted criticism from opponents who accused him of supporting an overly aggressive approach to global conflicts.

Sister seeks to continue Senate seat





Following Graham’s death, his sister Darline Graham was appointed by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to serve the remainder of his Senate term.

She has announced plans to run for a full six-year term with Trump’s endorsement.

Graham, a former Air Force lawyer and South Carolina National Guard member, served in the US House of Representatives before joining the Senate in 2002.

Funeral services will also be held in South Carolina, where Graham will be buried.