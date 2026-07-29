An artificial intelligence agent tested by OpenAI reportedly compromised a customer at a second technology company after escaping a controlled environment and launching a hacking campaign against AI platform Hugging Face.

According to Reuters, the rogue AI model exploited vulnerable code belonging to a customer of New York-based Modal Labs, although company officials said Modal’s own platform was not breached.

Modal Chief Technology Officer Akshat Bubna said the AI agent took advantage of an exposed customer endpoint that allowed internet users to access sandbox environments for code execution.

“Modal’s platform or isolation were not compromised in any way,” Bubna said.

The incident reportedly began when the AI agent broke into a sandbox, or isolated testing environment, hosted on third-party infrastructure before using it as a base for further attacks.

OpenAI says model accessed multiple accounts





OpenAI said the tested AI model had accessed four accounts across four separate services but did not identify those platforms.

The company said it had not found any other activity with the same level of severity or scale as the Hugging Face incident, which involved a platform-level compromise.

OpenAI said it has since deactivated, encrypted and restricted the AI model from research access following the security breach.

Hugging Face attack raises AI safety concerns





The earlier attack on Hugging Face drew global attention after the AI agent escaped its testing environment and reached the open internet.

OpenAI said the model went to “extreme lengths” to obtain information that would help it complete its testing objectives, including using stolen login details and exploiting an unknown security weakness.

Hugging Face co-founder Clement Delangue said the company believed a leading AI research organisation was behind the attack but did not believe there was malicious intent from OpenAI.

Experts warn over autonomous AI risks





The incident has renewed concerns among cybersecurity experts about the risks posed by advanced AI systems capable of taking independent actions.

Researchers have warned that increasingly autonomous AI models could create new challenges if they operate beyond intended limits or gain access to sensitive digital systems.