The director general of Pakistan's National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National CERT), Dr. Haider Abbas, has revealed that more than 400 cyberattacks targeted Pakistan during 2026, but all were thwarted through timely detection and response.

Highlighting the country's evolving cyber threat landscape, Dr. Abbas stressed that cybersecurity is now inseparable from national security and called for stronger institutions, stricter compliance and legislation to regulate the safe use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Dr. Abbas said the cyberattacks included attacks that were state-sponsored.

He said continuous monitoring and the timely prevention of cyber threats are essential to safeguarding national security, adding that National CERT successfully thwarted all of the attacks before they could cause major damage.

Proposal to establish cyber security authority

To strengthen the country's cyber defence framework, the DG proposed the creation of a National Cyber Security Authority.

According to Dr. Abbas, the proposed authority should function under the prime minister and be responsible for managing cybersecurity across the country.

He also suggested that institutions failing to implement cybersecurity measures should face penalties, emphasizing that accountability is necessary to improve national cyber resilience.

Cybersecurity linked directly to national security

Dr. Abbas said cybersecurity has become directly linked with Pakistan's national security and can no longer be treated as a standalone technical issue. He stressed that continuous surveillance of cyber threats and the ability to counter attacks promptly are vital to protecting the country's digital infrastructure.

Referring to the National Cyber Security Policy 2021, Dr. Abbas said every institution is required to develop and implement its own cybersecurity strategy.

He noted that institutions such as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and NADRA have already developed cybersecurity strategies.

However, he said several other organizations, including OGRA and NEPRA, have yet to make meaningful progress in formulating cybersecurity strategies.

Cyber security standards await cabinet approval

Dr. Abbas revealed that Pakistan's baseline cybersecurity standards have already been presented to the federal cabinet. He expressed hope that the standards would receive early approval, after which they would be implemented across government institutions.

According to the CERT DG, the cybersecurity standards are expected to be fully implemented in all institutions by the end of this year.

National CERT has also stepped up efforts to reduce security risks associated with foreign technology. Dr. Abbas said a formal mechanism is needed to examine all software and hardware imported into Pakistan before use.

To support this objective, Pakistan has established a Common Criteria Lab to test and certify software and hardware for security compliance.

He added that all software and hardware used in government institutions will undergo a mandatory screening process, while the Pakistan Security Standard is scheduled to be fully implemented from June 2028.

DG seeks AI legislation

Dr. Haider Abbas also called for legislation to ensure the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence in Pakistan. He warned that AI has the potential to be used as a weapon if left unregulated, making legal safeguards essential.

According to the DG National CERT, ensuring the secure use of artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important as AI technologies continue to expand across sectors.

Dr. Abbas acknowledged that many Pakistani institutions are performing well in the field of cybersecurity.

He said National CERT is working to improve coordination among government organizations to strengthen Pakistan's overall cyber defence capabilities and ensure a unified response to emerging digital threats.