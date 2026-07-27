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Pakistan thwarted over 400 cyberattacks in 2026, calls for AI lawKhawaja Asif says Kashmir status can't be changed by rhetoricPakistan condemns Indian minister's remarks on KashmirDar reaffirms Pakistan's support for UN, multilateralismOil tanker attacked in Red Sea; vessel hits sea mine in HormuzMQM-P calls for 28th Constitutional AmendmentWest Indies bundle out for 311 in first innings against PakistanIran vows to give befitting response to Ukrainian attackKashmir’s rights won't be compromised: BilawalIran ready to continue talks; sends message to Pakistan

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Pakistan foils 400 cyberattacks, seeks AI legislation | SAMAA TV