Pakistan has strongly condemned what it described as the provocative and irresponsible statements made by the Indian defence minister regarding the Kashmir dispute, warning that the country is fully capable of responding to any aggression while calling on the international community to take notice of India's actions.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said Pakistan's resolve remains unwavering and stressed that the country's armed forces and people have already demonstrated their determination during Operation Bunyanun Marsus.

Responding to the Indian defence minister's comments, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the statements were baseless and intended to distort the facts surrounding the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said Pakistan strongly condemns the remarks, describing them as provocative and irresponsible, while reiterating that India should not be under any misunderstanding regarding Pakistan's resolve.

India diverting attention from key issues

According to the spokesperson, India's allegations are aimed at diverting international attention from what Pakistan described as the occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He also alleged that New Delhi is attempting to shift focus away from its sponsorship of terrorism in the region and its internal instability.

The spokesperson further claimed that the Indian government's policies are endangering regional and international peace and security.

Pakistan warns it can respond to any aggression

The Foreign Office said India should not interpret the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani people and government as weakness.

The spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan is fully capable of countering any Indian adventure, adding that the country's determination and military preparedness had already been demonstrated during Operation Bunyanun Marsus, when, according to Pakistan, the entire nation and the armed forces showed unity and resolve.

The Foreign Office urged the international community to take notice of what it described as India's continued aggressive behaviour.

The spokesperson also called on the United Nations to hold India accountable for not implementing UN Security Council resolutions related to Jammu and Kashmir.

Support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination

Reaffirming Pakistan's longstanding position, the Foreign Office said the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination is guaranteed under United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The spokesperson maintained that the UN should ensure implementation of those resolutions and hold India accountable for failing to fulfil its international obligations regarding the Kashmir dispute.