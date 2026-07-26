The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported on Sunday that the death toll from the monsoon rain, flooding and landslides across Pakistan has risen to 107 since June 26.

The NDMA said 344 people have been injured in monsoon-related incidents during the same period. A total of 447 houses have been damaged, while 269 livestock have died.

During the past 24 hours, seven people died in Punjab, two in Sindh, and one each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, 25 people were injured, including 20 in Punjab, three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Sindh.

Heavy rain, flooding and landslides have caused widespread damage during the current monsoon season across the country.

The NDMA has urged the public to take precautionary measures during the monsoon season and to follow instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain across most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. The PMD warned of flash flooding in the mountainous areas and urban flooding in low-lying areas. It was also reportede that the strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rain may also damage vulnerable structures.

Islamabad, surroundings expected to remain partly cloudy

The thunderstorms are expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), with heavy rain likely in parts of AJK. Islamabad and nearby areas are expected to remain partly cloudy, with strong winds and rain.

Rain is also forecast at isolated places in upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Heavy rain is possible in parts of south-eastern Sindh, Kashmir and north-eastern and central Punjab.

Rain is forecast for Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan. Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy with a chance of light rain.