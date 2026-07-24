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Trump says US, Iran talking; Tehran insists won't bow to pressureSaudi coalition strikes Houthi targets in Yemen's HodeidahPakistan raises petrol, diesel prices for third straight dayUS, UK eye coalition to protect shipping in Strait of HormuzTrump says Xi, Putin assured him they won't supply weapons to IranIraq rejects report claiming it brokered US-Iran ceasefire proposalQatar calls for implementation of US-Iran MoU to safeguard regional stability'Kashmir is not Kashmore': Nawaz Sharif takes swipe at Bilawal15 martyred, 12 terrorists killed in Tank checkpost attack: ISPRHIV cases emerge at another Karachi hospital, 15 children infected

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Pakistan raises petrol, diesel prices for third straight day | SAMAA TV