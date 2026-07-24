The government on Friday has once again increased the prices of petroleum products under the daily pricing mechanism, raising the price of petrol by Rs3.66 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs4.80 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Petroleum Division, the new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs335.18 per litre, while high-speed diesel will now cost Rs383.46 per litre.

The revised prices have come into effect immediately.

The latest increase comes just a day after the government raised petrol prices by Rs4.40 per litre to Rs331.52 and high-speed diesel by Rs3.62 per litre to Rs378.66.

That hike had itself followed another increase announced a day earlier, when petrol prices were raised by Rs6.39 per litre to Rs327.12, while high-speed diesel increased by Rs7.83 per litre to Rs375.04.

The consecutive increases reflect the government's daily petroleum pricing mechanism, under which fuel prices are revised in line with fluctuations in international oil prices and movements in the exchange rate.